Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

