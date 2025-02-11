Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Masco Stock Performance
MAS stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco
About Masco
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
