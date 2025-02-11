Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,586 shares of company stock worth $111,444,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 277.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

