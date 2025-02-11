Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

