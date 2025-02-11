FCG Investment Co Has $7.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

