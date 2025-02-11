Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,852 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 253,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

CNP opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

