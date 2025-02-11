Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

