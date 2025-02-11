Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

