Choreo LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

