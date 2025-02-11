International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after buying an additional 8,370,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 511.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $84,526,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after buying an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

International Paper Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

