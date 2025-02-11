Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 945.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

