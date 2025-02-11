First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.70 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
