Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Leidos by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.