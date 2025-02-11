Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

