abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.