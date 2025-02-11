Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

