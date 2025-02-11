Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Nvwm LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $725.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.95.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

