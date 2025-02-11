Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 595,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,734 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

