RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 141.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,384,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $403.14 on Tuesday. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average is $343.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

