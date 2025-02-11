Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PRFZ stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.