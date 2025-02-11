Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock valued at $475,285,232. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

