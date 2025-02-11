New Century Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

