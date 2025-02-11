McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

