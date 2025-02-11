Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.