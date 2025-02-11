Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

