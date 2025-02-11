Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

