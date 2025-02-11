Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

