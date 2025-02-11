Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

