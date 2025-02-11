Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

