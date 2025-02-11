Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

