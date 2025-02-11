Verde Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

