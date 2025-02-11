Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.4% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

