Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Invests $18.43 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

