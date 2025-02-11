Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brighton Jones LLC’s Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 25.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $885,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

