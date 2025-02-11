Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

