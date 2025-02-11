Financial Partners Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

