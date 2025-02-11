Seneca House Advisors Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

