Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

