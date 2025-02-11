Choreo LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in FOX by 1,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in FOX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

