Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

