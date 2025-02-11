Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,339.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,342.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

