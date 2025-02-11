Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,439,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $407.61 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.64.

View Our Latest Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.