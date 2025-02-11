Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.