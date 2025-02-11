Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after buying an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after buying an additional 401,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.