Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.8 %

LFUS opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average is $248.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.73 and a 52-week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

