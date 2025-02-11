Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $436,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,506 shares of company stock worth $6,789,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.68, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

