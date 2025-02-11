PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

