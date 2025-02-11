Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

