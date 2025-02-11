Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.