Choreo LLC Purchases 848 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

CF opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

